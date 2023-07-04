Vermont towns celebrate Independence Day

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont gathered to Tuesday celebrate Independence Day with cookouts, parades, and fireworks.

in Milton, there were no marching bands this year, but there was no shortage of tractors and classic cars

The kids were treated to candy from local businesses and refreshing water gun sprinklers. Whether on two wheels, four wheels, or more, onlookers cheered for their favorites.

Williston parade Tuesday morning went down Route 2, with crowds gathered to watch fire trucks and floats that filled the street.

After the parade, people continued the festivities on the green with various activities.

Events continue Tuesday night with music and food trucks and fireworks.

