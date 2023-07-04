Advertise With Us
Vt. State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rutland

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Rutland Monday night but have so far released scant details.

VSP investigators were back on the scene in Rutland Tuesday gathering evidence from Monday night’s shooting. Behind the crime scene tape was a parked Rutland City Police cruiser, four shell casings about 10 feet away, and a small pool of what appeared to be blood. Police from the major crimes unit used high-tech gear to create a digital map of the parking lot using a drone.

Authorities Tuesday remained tight-lipped about the details of what happened. Rutland officers were investigating an incident behind the Giorgetti Athletic Complex around 8:30 p.m. when the state police say they encountered two people in a car. The officers shot at the car, which then took off, crashing just up the street.

Rutland officer-involved shooting scene on the Oak Street Extension.
Rutland officer-involved shooting scene on the Oak Street Extension.(WCAX)

Both men were taken to UVM medical center for “unspecified wounds.” A Rutland officer was also taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with a minor injury.

The Vermont State Police are handling the investigation but have still not said what led up to the shooting, the identity of the victims, or their current condition.

Multiple neighbors tell WCAX that area is known for drug activity after dark.

Practice summer swimming safety