Warren celebrates the fourth

A 4th of July celebration more than 70 years in the making rolled down Main Street in Warren...
A 4th of July celebration more than 70 years in the making rolled down Main Street in Warren Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - A 4th of July celebration more than 70 years in the making rolled down Main Street in Warren Tuesday.

Warren’s parade brings thousands from all over to the tiny downtown. This year’s theme -- “wild, wacky, and wickedly fun.”

More than 50 people and 15 floats took part, with onlookers eager to see who was in the lineup.

“There’s a really homegrown aspect about the Warren parade, where everybody and anybody can really join in the floats. So, you get a wide range of people and floats that are coming in, which makes it really fun and exciting. It feels really unique and different from some of the other parades that we’ve been to,” said Miya Howells of Duxbury.

David Butsch has been driving his 1956 Cadillac in the parade for almost 50 years. It’s the car he and his wife got married in and he brings his 4th of July family, music, and a “whole lot of fun.”

“I am a veteran and I do like our country -- I want to keep it going. We like to be in the parade because we get to meet nice people like you, other nice people that all come together from all different backgrounds,” Butsch said.

“What I love about growing up in this community is I feel like they really value democracy, equality, and community in a way that is actually meaningful. So, if I am going to celebrate Independence Day anywhere, I am going to celebrate it in Waitsfield, Vermont,” said Shaina Taub of Waitsfield.

And the fun didn’t end with the parade. Festivities filled the streets with food, activities, and music.

