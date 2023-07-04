BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Fourth! There were tons of natural fireworks this afternoon and evening in the form of some potent thunderstorms. We’ve received multiple reports of damage to trees and powerlines, small hail and minor flooding in a number of communities. Storms are already weakening and that trend will continue through the evening hours. The risk for flooding will continue until the storms come to an end. Most of the area should be in the clear by dusk when fireworks displays go off.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the focus shifts to very uncomfortable heat and humidity. It will be another muggy night with areas of fog by Wednesday morning. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. With so much heat and moisture in the air, a couple widely scattered showers or storms are possible, but a lot of us will stay dry though the day. Just keep an ear out for thunder if you’re going to be outside. Thursday will be very similar.

Temperatures will surge into the upper 80s and low 90s on both Wednesday and Thursday with lots of humidity. Thursday will be the hotter of the two days. The humidity will make it feel even warmer in the low to mid 90s. We won’t get much relief overnight either as temperatures stay in the mid 60s to near 70 with lots of humidity. Limit time outdoors for both you and your pets, especially during the hottest parts of the day from midday to early evening, and stay hydrated.

Friday will still be warm and muggy ahead of another round of showers and storms. Those chances continue into the weekend too.

Air quality remains good to moderate across the area. We may see a slight decrease in air quality over the next couple days.

Stay cool out there and have a safe and happy holiday!

-Jess Langlois

