BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone and Happy Independence Day! This 4th of July will be a whole lot like the 3rd of July, weather-wise. After a few morning sprinkles, we’ll get some sunshine going for much of the morning, especially in our northern areas. Then, as we get into the afternoon, we are looking at another flare-up of showers & thunderstorms with some possible heavy downpours, locally. Then everything will settle down for the evening hours, just in time for fireworks displays.

After today, here comes the heat! Temperatures will be close to, or even exceeding, the 90 degree mark each day for the rest of the work week. It will also be very humid, which will make it feel hotter than it actually is. It will be mostly sunny both Wednesday & Thursday, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, especially across the higher terrain.

A weak cold front will come through on Friday with a round of showers & thunderstorms later in the day. The front will knock the temperatures down to more normal levels over the weekend. But the weekend weather will feature more of the same - several disturbances could swing through with the chance for showers & possible thunderstorms each and every day through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Stay well hydrated through this time of heat & humidity and limit strenuous outdoor activity. Air quality will be good today for most of us, but become moderately unhealthy over the next couple of days as some smoke from the Canadian wildfires works its way back in here again.

-Gary

