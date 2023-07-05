Advertise With Us
3 dead, at least 6 injured in late night Fourth of July shooting in Louisiana

Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.
Police in Shreveport, Louisiana, respond to a shooting at a block party.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Pearl Avenue near Jones Mabry Road.

Officials say three people are dead and at least six are injured. Police on the scene say it was difficult for them to get to the victims due to the amount of vehicles on the scene.

“Getting here and getting EMS here was a difficult thing. A lot of us had to park our cars and take off running because there were so many cars on the side of the street,” said police Lt. Van Wray.

District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said the gathering was a block party that is held every year on the Fourth of July.

“This should not happen. Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community. ... It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a very good time on this holiday,” she said.

Police are still on the scene investigating.

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

