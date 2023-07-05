Another truck gets stuck on the Notch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just days after the first truck gets stuck in the notch this year, another one follows suit.

Vermont State Police say it happened yesterday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

63-year-old Bymanbadorj Avirmed reportedly told troopers he saw all the signs warning him trucks don’t fit, but he kept on going anyway.

He was issued a ticket, and troopers helped him back out.

