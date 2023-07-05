Advertise With Us
Blue-green algae blooms close most Burlington beaches

Blue-green algae blooms closed most of Burlington’s beaches on Wednesday. - File photo
Blue-green algae blooms closed most of Burlington’s beaches on Wednesday. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blue-green algae blooms put a stop to swimming at most of Burlington’s beaches on Wednesday.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront said Wednesday that North Beach, Texaco and the Blodgett Access are now closed. And the Oakledge Park beaches, which include Blanchard and Oakledge Cove, remain closed.

This is due to cyanobacteria blooms, which can pose a health threat to people and pets. They urged people to stay out of the water.

Leddy Beach was still open Wednesday.

Blue-green algae blooms have closed area beaches multiple times in recent weeks.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beaches.

