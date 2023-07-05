Blue-green algae blooms close most Burlington beaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blue-green algae blooms put a stop to swimming at most of Burlington’s beaches on Wednesday.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront said Wednesday that North Beach, Texaco and the Blodgett Access are now closed. And the Oakledge Park beaches, which include Blanchard and Oakledge Cove, remain closed.

This is due to cyanobacteria blooms, which can pose a health threat to people and pets. They urged people to stay out of the water.

Leddy Beach was still open Wednesday.

Blue-green algae blooms have closed area beaches multiple times in recent weeks.

