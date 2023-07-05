Burlington contactless parking embraced by some, despised by others

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington completed the transition to contactless parking during the pandemic, allowing people to use a mobile app at all metered spaces and garages. Despite not having to feed the meters anymore, not everyone is pleased with the brave new world of parking.

The goal of the use of the ParkMobile app is to make paying for parking more convenient, allowing customers to update their parking length without running back to feed the meter. But not everyone thinks it’s a better option.

“I think it’s a pain in the butt. Unless you download the ParkMobile app and it works. But if not, this morning my card got declined. The other one on the other side works fine I guess but I don’t like it,” said Evan Miller.

City officials say they’ve heard the concerns, noting there are other ways to get around it without using the app.

“There are some people that don’t want another app -- and we get that. We have kiosks all over the parking garages and lots,” said the city’s Jeff Padgett.

“I like the convenience of being able to have several hours on the meter and the fact that you don’t have to carry a lot of change around,” said Cam Kelly.

“The main benefit that we hear from customers is they really like the ability to expand their parking,” Padgett said.

The app seems to be a hit for the younger generation. “I like the online aspect about it to where you can do everything digitally and that’s how we are kind of nowadays, not having to carry anything around,” said Chase Klassen.

The city says over 70% of parking transactions now come from the free app.

