Centerpoint, which educates and counsels hundreds of teens, is poised to close

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Centerpoint Adolescent Treatment Services, which has long provided counseling and educational services to hundreds of at-risk young people, is scheduled to close on September 1 — even as the number of teens needing mental health support soars.

Centerpoint, which also runs a therapeutic school for teens, will shut down unless a new provider steps up, the three organizations that currently operate it said. Howard Center, Northeastern Family Institute Vermont and Matrix Health Systems blamed financial pressures for the closure; by one estimate, Centerpoint has lost $1.5 million over the past two years.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Alsion Novak, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

