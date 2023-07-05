Centerpoint, which educates and counsels hundreds of teens, is poised to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Centerpoint Adolescent Treatment Services, which has long provided counseling and educational services to hundreds of at-risk young people, is scheduled to close on September 1 — even as the number of teens needing mental health support soars.

Centerpoint, which also runs a therapeutic school for teens, will shut down unless a new provider steps up, the three organizations that currently operate it said. Howard Center, Northeastern Family Institute Vermont and Matrix Health Systems blamed financial pressures for the closure; by one estimate, Centerpoint has lost $1.5 million over the past two years.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Alsion Novak, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.