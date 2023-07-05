Advertise With Us
Christmas Tree Shops to close all 70 of its stores

The Christmas Tree Shops stores will reportedly close their doors for good. - File photo(WBNG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - The Christmas Tree Shops stores will reportedly close their doors for good.

The discount home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy in May and sales have not improved enough to save the 53-year-old company.

In a court filing last week, the company disclosed it defaulted on a $45 million loan and would close all of its stores. One of those 70 shops is in Williston.

Bed Bath and Beyond, which is now bankrupt itself, sold off the Christmas Tree Shops in 2020 to Handil Holdings, which had hoped to revive the ailing chain.

The news comes as online sellers like Amazon take over the market and leave retailers without a strong customer base. Plus, higher interest rates, student loan worries and other financial woes have led U.S. shoppers to cut back on spending.

It’s not clear exactly when the stores will close.

The Christmas Tree Shops first started as a small holiday store in the 1950s in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

