Clinton County roads repaired following weekend flooding

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County officials say almost all the roads are back open after heavy rains led to flooding on Sunday.

Over the weekend, heavy, slow-moving storms dumped about eight inches of rain around Ellenburg, leading to runoff and flooding in rivers and streams heading to the Chateaugay and Chazy lakes.

Emergency Management officials say most roads are now back open except for the Alder Bend Road in Altona and the Shutts Road in Ellenburg. There are also detours in some spots.

Officials say the damage looks like it won’t be severe enough to trigger federal aid but they still want property owners to report damage online.

