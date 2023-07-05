Advertise With Us
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes

The Bolton Potholes are situated behind Smilie Memorial Elementary School. The swimming hole...
The Bolton Potholes are situated behind Smilie Memorial Elementary School. The swimming hole consists of three "pools," into which a series of waterfalls flow. Picture taken on July 4, shortly after the drowning.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton Potholes in Bolton Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened at about 4:30 p.m. They say Samuel Paprin, 20, of Greenwich, Conn. got caught in the rapid while swimming and became unresponsive. He was transported to UVM Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Richmond Rescue, the Richmond Fire Department and the Bolton Fire Department also participated in the recovery.

The Bolton Potholes are situated behind Smilie Memorial Elementary School. The swimming hole consists of three “pools,” into which a series of waterfalls flow.

Channel 3 News was on scene at the swimming hole minutes after first responders cleared the area. Witnesses to the incident, including a couple who said they’d helped pull Paprin from the water, say he jumped into the middle pool from a cliff. They told our crews the current was strong and described the spot where Paprin landed as a “whirlpool.”

