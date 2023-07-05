Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Craftsbury library goes solar

The Craftsbury community has come together to make their library go solar, using a model they...
The Craftsbury community has come together to make their library go solar, using a model they hope other small, rural towns will emulate.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAFTSBURY COMMON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Craftsbury community has come together to make their library go solar, using a model they hope other small, rural towns will emulate.

Getting the Craftsbury Public Library running on solar energy is a project that’s been years in the making. The project includes roof-mounted solar panels and a 20-kilowatt backup battery, allowing them to get continuous power rain, snow, or shine.

“In addition to the solar panels is a storage system that allows the library to remain online even when the grid goes out for extended periods. It turns it into a community resilience center,” said Vince O’Connell, the project’s designer.

“Not having access to the wider world through the internet is no longer an option. For a library, if we are really the information center for our community, we must have that available to people no matter what,” said Susan O’Connell, the library’s director.

And it wouldn’t have been possible without a huge community and volunteer effort. Vince O’Connell donated hundreds of hours of his time designing and installing the system, cutting the cost of the nearly $70,000 project in half.

“Vince has been a paradigm of patience and sustainability himself,” said Ned Houston with the Craftsbury Energy Committee. He says say getting more solar into Craftsbury was a priority because they want their town to serve as an example of a place with a resilient energy system that similar groups or communities can replicate. “A lot of the challenges in rural life are that you’re small and you’re remote and things are expensive. So, this is a way we’re trying to demonstrate feasibility here as opposed to the big city.”

Solar power generation will eliminate most of the electric utility costs for the library, with enough extra power to charge the backup battery and more. “We can keep it stored, we can run it back to the grid, we can share access with some other important functions here in town like the food shelter,” Houston said.

It’s something Susan O’Connell says just exemplifies the purpose of what libraries do. “We will be able to provide that connection to people no matter what’s going on in the wider world,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
Hinesburg has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show. - File photo
Hinesburg cancels 4th of July fireworks show
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes
Burlington Police respond to a moose hit by a car on Main Street Tuesday.
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
It took a team effort after a tractor trailer went into the Harriman Reservoir in Wilmington...
Tractor-trailer takes a dip in Wilmington

Latest News

As temperatures climb across our region, Vermont Emergency Management is reminding people to...
Tips to cool down and stay safe as temperatures rise
This summer is off to a rough start for beach-goers in Burlington, who have encountered more...
Burlington beach-goers face multiple closures due to cyanobacteria blooms
Charlotte Truck fire
Diesel tanker catches fire in Charlotte
The state of Vermont has reached an agreement to settle all pending and potential Kingdom Con...
State of Vermont settles all remaining EB-5 lawsuits