Craftsbury library goes solar

CRAFTSBURY COMMON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Craftsbury community has come together to make their library go solar, using a model they hope other small, rural towns will emulate.

Getting the Craftsbury Public Library running on solar energy is a project that’s been years in the making. The project includes roof-mounted solar panels and a 20-kilowatt backup battery, allowing them to get continuous power rain, snow, or shine.

“In addition to the solar panels is a storage system that allows the library to remain online even when the grid goes out for extended periods. It turns it into a community resilience center,” said Vince O’Connell, the project’s designer.

“Not having access to the wider world through the internet is no longer an option. For a library, if we are really the information center for our community, we must have that available to people no matter what,” said Susan O’Connell, the library’s director.

And it wouldn’t have been possible without a huge community and volunteer effort. Vince O’Connell donated hundreds of hours of his time designing and installing the system, cutting the cost of the nearly $70,000 project in half.

“Vince has been a paradigm of patience and sustainability himself,” said Ned Houston with the Craftsbury Energy Committee. He says say getting more solar into Craftsbury was a priority because they want their town to serve as an example of a place with a resilient energy system that similar groups or communities can replicate. “A lot of the challenges in rural life are that you’re small and you’re remote and things are expensive. So, this is a way we’re trying to demonstrate feasibility here as opposed to the big city.”

Solar power generation will eliminate most of the electric utility costs for the library, with enough extra power to charge the backup battery and more. “We can keep it stored, we can run it back to the grid, we can share access with some other important functions here in town like the food shelter,” Houston said.

It’s something Susan O’Connell says just exemplifies the purpose of what libraries do. “We will be able to provide that connection to people no matter what’s going on in the wider world,” she said.

