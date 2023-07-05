Diesel tanker catches fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer hauling diesel caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Charlotte.

The tanker truck was traveling north on Route 7 when Vermont State Police say the 68-year-old driver started to see some smoke coming from the trailer tires. As he pulled off the road, a fire started in the right back wheel well.

The driver detached the trailer from the rest of the truck and fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Police say the DMV is investigating the cause of the fire.

