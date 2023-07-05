Fireworks crew accidentally torches their truck

WORCESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A box truck going up in flames made for a surprising end to the Fourth of July fireworks show in Worcester.

Northstar Fireworks officials say the display was going as planned until their crew gathering debris inadvertently sparked a fire inside their truck, causing it to go up in flames.

Although the blaze caused a scare for many in attendance, Northstar’s Richard Swenson says there were no live fireworks in the truck -- just trash.

“Our crews were just simply raking up some of the debris and put it into a cardboard box, which happened to be too close to the truck -- and some of that debris caught on fire and went into the truck,” he said.

There were no injuries to any crew members or spectators.

