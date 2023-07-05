Fletcher Free Library to celebrate sesquicentennial

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year -- and they’re doing that -- in a big way.

Among the activities planned for their big bash this month is a parade where people are encouraged to dress up as their favorite literary character or author.

Library director Mary Danko says they’re working on a display highlighting the library’s history through the decades. “It’s been fun to go through the old pictures and see people in their old-timey clothing but still going to the same shelves that we have in the Carnegie building that we have today, pulling out books, pulling up a chair, and reading,” she said.

As part of the celebration, they’re also getting messages from community members congratulating the library on their sesquicentennial. Among those -- Burlington’s mayor, Vermont author Alison Bechdel, and recent Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator Jason Chin.

The celebration is July 15th with the parade starting at noon. Activities continue through the afternoon.

