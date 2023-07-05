Food assistance coupons to provide local produce

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that aims to provide families more access to fresh and local produce is back open.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families says the Farm to Family Coupon program is for households that fall at or below 185% of the federal poverty level and those enrolled in the WIC program.

Upwards of $164,000 in coupons are available. “Farm to Family supports Vermonters eating more fruits and vegetables and local farming at the same time,” DCF Commissioner Chris Winters said in a statement “We expect over 200 farmers to participate in the program this season. Every coupon spent puts money directly into the pocket of a Vermont farmer while helping Vermonters in need and putting great local foods on kitchen tables across Vermont.”

The funding is through the USDA.

