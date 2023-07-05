Governor’s Design Institute fosters collaboration, creativity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont high school students have the chance to take their learning to the next level this summer. The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont give teens hands-on experience in a variety of STEM fields.

Sixty-eight students are a part of the program and they get to work on projects that pique their interest.

Students from across Vermont get to put on their design-thinking framework with the Governor’s Institute at Champlain College.

“I think over here, the amount of freedom we just get to go on the computer and find our own ways of creating things is definitely something different about here than my old school,” design student Alexia Debrah said.

Debrah is entering her sophomore year at Putney College in Vermont and creating a software engineer portfolio is her chosen project for the week.

“Everyone’s sort of in their own space and level of coding so they’re able to go around and help you out with whatever you need help with, so that’s nice,” Debrah said.

Students also work together in a design-thinking challenge -- a process to create innovative solutions to prototype and test.

This year, students got to work together to build their own croquet and golf hole.

Oprea Littlefield’s team let their creative juices flow with this project.

“We each made sketches of ideas we have, and took the best part of each sketch to design this,” Littlefield said.

After attending the program in 2019, Max McCalla said he wanted to give back to the institute.

“It’s about seeing that moment they go from, ‘Hmm, I’m confused about this problem. I don’t know where to go,’ to finding what they need to approach it, maybe asking questions, whatever they need to do, to that moment where it all just clicks,” McCalla said.

There are several different Governor’s Institutes at many different colleges across the state, from arts to engineering to activism, providing the tools to build and shape Vermont’s future.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.