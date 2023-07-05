Advertise With Us
Hartford bridge project prompts detour

VTrans is in the process of replacing a bridge on the VA Cutoff Road in Hartford that spans the...
VTrans is in the process of replacing a bridge on the VA Cutoff Road in Hartford that spans the White River.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction season is well underway for road and bridge projects, which can often lead to delays, detours, and closures that can be a headache for neighbors.

VTrans is in the process of replacing a bridge on the VA Cutoff Road in Hartford that spans the White River. That work has led to a temporary closure of Route 14 that connects West Hartford to downtown White River Junction.

The detour is only a couple of minutes out of the way, but for those who live near the construction, it’s not exactly smooth sailing. “Six-thirty in the morning until eight o’clock at night is a long day, especially when you get a lot of banging and your house shaking and the noise and the beeping and the rocks dumping. But other than that, it’s not too bad,” said Ida Chase of Hartford.

Bike and pedestrian traffic will still be allowed on Route 14 during the closure, which is expected to last until September.

