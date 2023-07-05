Lajeunesse leads after first round of Vermont Men’s Am
Hometown hero in the lead at Country Club of Barre
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather was a major issue Tuesday, preventing about half the competitors at the Vermont Men’s Am from completing their first rounds. However, it would not slow down the Country Club of Barre’s own Eric Lajeunesse, who shot a four-under 67 to take the 18 hole lead on his home course.
