Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mexican authorities make another arrest in deadly kidnapping of Americans

Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.
Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mexican authorities have made another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this year.

At least seven people have now been arrested in the case.

LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

The tight-knit group had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros for Washington McGee to undergo a medical procedure.

However, they were attacked by gunmen who fired into their van, then loaded them into the back of a truck and took them away.

The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show. - File photo
Hinesburg cancels 4th of July fireworks show
The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route...
Notch Road’s 1st stuck truck of the season a win for Stowe Rotary Club
The Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rutland.
Vt. State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Rutland
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes

Latest News

GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Woman recording police pushed down
FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth