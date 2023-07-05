Glover Ambulance Squad wins Service of the Year award

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - There are more than one hundred and fifty ambulances in Vermont, but only one can be the top squad of the year.

The Glover Ambulance Squad is a group of 20—mostly—volunteers who respond to calls for help in their rural corner of the state, make remote mountain rescues, and played a big part in helping to curb the pandemic.

Advanced EMT Ashley Fontaine says her team can do it all. “There is no such thing as a normal day,” she told us.

The Glover Ambulance Squad covers the roughly 1,000 people in town. They also cover Westmore, South Albany, and other towns nearby.

Despite the size of the squad, they were recognized by the state for their service to the community.

Part of the recognition came from their work during the pandemic, as vaccinations lagged in the Northeast Kingdom.

This crew held clinics giving shots and conducting COVID-19 tests at home and in dozens of communities across the state.

Fontaine says they administered 3000 COVID-19 vaccines at 273 different clinics. They also swabbed around 4000 noses and gave out thousands of take-home tests.

In recent years, they’ve expanded to doing a few remote mountain rescues annually. Most recently, the squad became certified to distribute Narcan out of their headquarters.

“Judgment free, no questions asked. It could be for you, it could be for family, we don’t care. We just want people to have it and to be safe,” said Fontaine.

Maintaining all these programs on top of their regular duties requires staff, and the squad has folks on duty 24/7.

“Making our providers as prepared as possible kind of makes them want to stay on our squad because they know that they’re gonna get the best training that they can,” said Rebecca Allen, a training officer and paramedic for the Glover squad.

Unlike other ambulance services across Vermont, Allen says they’ve been fortunate to have strong retention. That could be the case for other services soon after a recently established first responder state license program.

It’s a 20-hour course learning how to help with operations, CPR, and drive the ambulance. You can work your way up to EMT from there.

“I think it’s open quite a few doors for a lot of people in this area. We had 30% of our first responder class go on to actually take an EMT course,” said Allen.

Training is especially important in a rural area like Glover. Like many Vermont towns, the squad deals with the challenges that come with a lack of cell service, and local hospitals are not a stone’s throw away.

“You have to know your stuff because that person is relying on you to help them for 35 minutes at least,” said Allen.

Glover also has a medical equipment rental service to create even more access for the rural community.

