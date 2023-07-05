Advertise With Us
Police ID child in fatal Newfane UTV crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the child who died in UTV crash in Newfane Saturday night.

They say Finley Conlon, 7, of Massachusetts, and five other children were riding on a UTV driven by his father, Matthew Conlon, 40, on Lost Mile Road. They say Conlon lost control on a curve and the vehicle flipped.

Finley was transported to the hospital where he later died. The other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police say they do not believe Conlon was impaired.

