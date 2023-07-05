Questions of safety and sustainability at Vt. swimming holes

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people across the region are trying to beat the heat this week by taking to their favorite swimming holes. The growing popularity of Vermont’s swimming holes -- combined with water quality problems at Burlington beaches -- is raising questions about both swimmer safety and protecting them from overuse.

Wednesday’s scorching temperatures had many looking to dive into ice-cold mountain water.

Parking is tight at Triple Buckets in the Huntington Gorge, where river goers jockey for any open space, trying to avoid a ticket or a tow.

It’s one of many swimming holes which become torrents after rainfall. More than 20 people have died at Huntington Gorge over the years and experts are reminding people to “know before you go.”

“It’s important to spread awareness about safe swimming holes versus unsafe swimming holes -- what days are safe, what days aren’t,” said Sarah Cooper with Richmond Rescue. She says gushing water can create dangerous whirlpools, even for those who consider themselves strong swimmers. “It starts to get frothy and when it gets frothy, it’s impossible to stay on top of it, it doesn’t matter how strong a swimmer you are.” She adds that the current can push people into rock walls and get wedged in the rocks.

The first swimming hole fatality of the year happened Tuesday at the Bolton Potholes. On Wednesday, the school parking lot near the potholes was empty with signs discouraging people from parking there because of overcrowding.

The hot summer and heavy rain also contribute to cyanobacteria blooms that close Lake Champlain beaches. With more people spending summers in Vermont, experts say the Green Mountain State’s swimming holes are seeing more foot traffic.

“We have to manage how people access those sites and their safety,” said Erin De Vries with the Vermont River Conservancy, which works to create easements for public access to swimming holes. They also work with local communities to mitigate traffic, litter, and poor behavior. The Conservancy recently received a grant to help spread that message to out-of-state visitors. “Letting people know the dangers of swimming and how important it is to protect those places so people can swim there safely and enjoy natural resources,” De Vries said.

Down Route 100, the parking lot is full at Warren Falls, with overflow traffic lined up on the road. The Hester family is visiting from Mississippi and stopped by to enjoy the sunshine, stay cool, and pull off a few backflips.

“We don’t have this type of scenery from where we’re from. It’s nice to see people enjoying nature and taking care of it,” said Henley Hester.

Brandy Hester adds that they’re doing their part to keep the place clean. “No one wants to come here with trash or when it’s nasty -- leave it better for the next person,” she said.

While the temperatures will remain hot into the weekend, experts are reminding folks to use caution at swimming holes, avoid alcohol, and leave no trace.

Related Stories:

Practice summer swimming safety

Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks

Swimmer drowns at Bolton potholes

Rescue at the Huntington Gorge Sunday

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.