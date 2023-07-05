Advertise With Us
Tips to stay safe and cool down as temperatures rise

As temperatures climb across our region, Vermont Emergency Management is reminding people to...
As temperatures climb across our region, Vermont Emergency Management is reminding people to cool down and stay hydrated. - File photo(WILX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As temperatures climb across our region, Vermont Emergency Management is reminding people to cool down and stay hydrated.

If you must be outside, they say to take it easy and reduce outdoor work and exercise, to ask for help if you feel sick, and to stop what you’re doing if you feel faint or weak.

They also say you should be extra cautious if you have a chronic health condition.

Click here for more tips and to find a cooling center near you.

