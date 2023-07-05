Vermont State Police investigating an armed robbery in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont State Police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Fairfax Tuesday.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 5′ 8″ and six feet tall, weighing about 140 pounds... Wearing a blue hat, black ”realtree” shirt, black shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Police say at about 5:45 p.m. when the suspect drew a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

They say he was seen fleeing the store in a white utility truck with a ladder rack on top and a woman inside heading towards Route 128.

No one was hurt.

