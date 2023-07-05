Vt. museum remembers famous abolitionist’s speech on meaning of 4th of July

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an Independence Day celebration of a different kind in Ferrisburgh on Wednesday, where people gathered to hear the words of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass delivered before all Americans were free.

About 60 people attended the Rokeby Museum’s annual reading of Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.”

Douglass delivered the speech on July 5th, 1852, to an abolitionist group in Rochester, New York.

Wednesday, community members took turns reciting the speech. And François Clemmons performed “No More Slavery Chains for Me” and “This Little Light of Mine,” saying he sings what’s in his heart.

Museum staffers say the event is a powerful way to reflect on the current social climate.

“Inequality and equity in this country, racial inequity in this country, these are all issues that we’re very much plagued with still. We can use history to kind of give us a little bit of a mirror of our past and what people have done before what they said and how they inspired others,” said Tucker Foltz, the education programs manager.

People of all ages took to the podium, including brothers Elke, Emrys and Beowulf Yarbrough, who were hearing the speech for the first time.

“I thought this was a nice Fourth of July celebration, like it was a nice way to celebrate it,” Elke said.

“Or like the fifth of July I guess, which is when I think he said it, right?” Beowulf added.

Clemmons says the event helps keep the conversation about racial inequality and reparations alive.

“We must come together and we must discuss this and we must say who did what to whom?” he said.

More than a century later, community members say Douglass’ words still ring true.

