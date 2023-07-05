BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re well on our way to having our first official heat wave of the year in Burlington (three 90° days in a row). We got the sun back (albeit hazy sunshine), and there were much fewer storms today, but it’s still not great weather to be outside. Hazardous heat strikes back Thursday, which will be the hottest day of the week. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for the valleys of western Vermont, the Champlain Valley and the St. Lawrence Valley. Those locations can expect “feels like” temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s during Thursday afternoon and early evening.

We won’t get much relief from the heat overnight as temperatures only dip into the 60s briefly. Some spots like Burlington will struggle to drop below 70° at all and it will be very muggy. It heats up fast again Thursday. The best time to be outside would be early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures aren’t as hot.

To avoid heat illness, limit the time you and your pets spend outside in the heat, especially during the hottest parts of the day from midday to early evening. Stay hydrated, wear loose, light colored clothing and never leave kids or pets in a parked car. Actual temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, but it will be very humid and feel hotter.

There is still a chance for a pop-up shower or storm on Thursday, and any that do develop would once again have the potential to contain heavy downpours, but like today, they will be very isolated and most of us stay dry. More widespread downpours and storms return on Friday. Some of them could be strong to severe with gusty winds or small hail. Once again the greatest risk will be heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding.

The chance for showers and storms will be around again on the weekend. It won’t be as hot. Another batch of widespread wet weather looks likely to start next week.

Have a great evening and stay cool!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.