BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a stormy 4th of July for many of us, today’s weather will be a lot less active. But now we have to deal with too much heat! It looks like we have a Heat Wave on our hands (3 consecutive days with a temperature of 90° or higher). It will be mostly sunny both today and on Thursday, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm still cannot be ruled out, mainly over the higher terrain.

The Heat Index - the “feels-like” temperature which is a combination of the actual air temperature and the humidity, will be in the mid-90s for many of us over the next couple days. That is dangerously hot, so keep any strenuous outdoor activities to a minimum.

It will still stay hot into the day on Friday. Then a cold front will come through later in the afternoon & evening with showers & thunderstorms. That will knock our temperatures down a notch as we head into the weekend and into the start of next week. But it is also looking like yet another “unsettled” weekend . . . a bit on the cooler, cloudier, more showery side.

Never leave kids or pets in the car for any amount of time in weather like this, and keep them as cool as possible. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. And check on any neighbors who may have challenges in hot weather like this. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.