$7M program aims to make EV charging more accessible

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Thursday announced new funding for Vermont EV charging stations.

The Vermont Community Electric Vehicle Chargers Incentive Program is designed to help eliminate barriers to EV ownership by giving Vermonters wider access to EV charging in workplaces, multi-unit homes, and other public areas.

This program will help us increase equity in our electrification efforts, particularly in locations where charging solutions are not as straightforward as in single-family, owner-occupied homes,” Gov. Scott said in a statement.

Green Mountain Power will administer the statewide grant program and interested parties can submit pre-applications through the program’s website.

