Brandon inventor to be celebrated Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont inventor’s legacy is in the spotlight in Brandon.

Thomas Davenport got the patent for the first-ever electric motor in 1837 in Brandon. And this weekend, the town is honoring him while looking at how far electric motors have come since then.

“The point is to celebrate what Davenport hoped the world would be like, that the development of green power, the importance of the electric motor and so many things in modern life,” said Kevin Thornton, one of the organizers.

The Davenport Electric Fest will include the screening of a 20-minute film about Davenport that was made in 1953 as part of a series about little-known American inventors.

The event is from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Otter Valley High School in Brandon.

Related Story:

How the electric motor’s start in Vermont is still driving students today

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.