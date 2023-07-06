Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path

Joshua Birch
Joshua Birch(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man was arrested after allegedly threatening and chasing people on the bike path with a knife.

Burlington Police arrested Joshua Birch, 47, just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. They say he was holding a box cutter and threatening pedestrians and cyclists at the waterfront.

Two people were injured and another -- a city employee -- was hurt while trying to escape.

Birch was charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes
The Christmas Tree Shops stores will reportedly close their doors for good. - File photo
Christmas Tree Shops to close all 70 of its stores
Burlington Police respond to a moose hit by a car on Main Street Tuesday.
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
A box truck going up in flames made for a surprising end to the Fourth of July fireworks show...
Fireworks crew accidentally torches their truck

Latest News

Daniel Banyai/File
Vt. judge orders arrest of Slate Ridge owner
File photo
Gov. Scott expresses concern over EB-5 settlement
File photo
$7M program aims to make EV charging more accessible
File photo
Local utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’