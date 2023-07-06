Burlington man charged with attacking people on bike path

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man was arrested after allegedly threatening and chasing people on the bike path with a knife.

Burlington Police arrested Joshua Birch, 47, just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday. They say he was holding a box cutter and threatening pedestrians and cyclists at the waterfront.

Two people were injured and another -- a city employee -- was hurt while trying to escape.

Birch was charged with aggravated assault.

