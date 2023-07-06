Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground...
Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London police say seven children and two adults were injured Thursday when a car crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as a “terror” attack.

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, police added. There have been no arrests.

The incident occurred about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament. The road the incident took place on is very narrow.

“The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical,” Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s representative in Parliament, told the BBC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes
Burlington Police respond to a moose hit by a car on Main Street Tuesday.
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
The Christmas Tree Shops stores will reportedly close their doors for good. - File photo
Christmas Tree Shops to close all 70 of its stores
A box truck going up in flames made for a surprising end to the Fourth of July fireworks show...
Fireworks crew accidentally torches their truck

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
DNA technology identifies body of woman found in 1975