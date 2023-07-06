Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

City of Burlington, Peter Welch announce funds for road repaving

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders and Senator Peter Welch have announced new funding for busy roads in the city.

Welch will join mayor Miro Weinberger and others to announce funding from the the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant, or RAISE.

The $22 million grant is from the Department of Transportation and will be put towards rebuilding Bank, Cherry, and Pine Streets in Burlington.

We expect to learn more about the road to renovation and when this work will begin later this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes
Burlington Police respond to a moose hit by a car on Main Street Tuesday.
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
The Christmas Tree Shops stores will reportedly close their doors for good. - File photo
Christmas Tree Shops to close all 70 of its stores
Just days after the first truck of the year got stuck on the Notch Road, another has followed...
Another truck gets stuck on the Notch Road

Latest News

FILE
Highlander Motel drug investigation underway in Rutland
Highlander Motel drug investigation underway in Rutland
Newly elected members of Congress are in Washington, D.C., for orientation, including Vermont's...
Rep. Becca Balint talks child care in the Isles
Rep. Becca Balint talks child care in the Isles