City of Burlington, Peter Welch announce funds for road repaving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders and Senator Peter Welch have announced new funding for busy roads in the city.

Welch will join mayor Miro Weinberger and others to announce funding from the the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant, or RAISE.

The $22 million grant is from the Department of Transportation and will be put towards rebuilding Bank, Cherry, and Pine Streets in Burlington.

We expect to learn more about the road to renovation and when this work will begin later this afternoon.

