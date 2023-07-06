Cooling centers open in some areas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A third straight day with temperatures topping 90 degrees makes for Vermont’s first official heatwave of the summer.

It had communities opening cooling shelters like one at the hockey rink at Leddy Park in Burlington. We didn’t find any takers at the shelters we checked out by mid-afternoon.

For those who can’t get into an air-conditioned space, health experts say to find some shade, reduce exertion and drink plenty of water.

A sure way to beat the heat is a dip in some cool water, but thanks to cyanobacteria blooms that wasn’t an option for beachgoers in Burlington Thursday.

“It was really hot today so we were hoping to get in the water, but we saw some signs for some bacteria, so we’re not sure that’s going to happen,” said Jared Schroeder, who is visiting from Ohio.

Other beaches -- like Malletts Bay in Colchester -- are still open.

