Danish artist’s latest troll installation in South Londonderry

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Danish artist known for building giant wooden trolls has landed in Vermont for his latest project. Now, there’s a troll living in the woods of South Londonderry. And if you see colorful birdhouses, you’re well on your way to finding it.

Walk three-quarters of a mile uphill into the woods and in just the right spot you’ll find a giant wooden troll. This one is named Lost Finn.

“It likes to get lost, but it also likes to help you find your way,” said Thomas Dambo, a Danish artist who has spent the past nine years building wooden trolls all over the world. This one is his 117th ever built across 17 countries. But it’s the second troll in his coast-to-coast American troll-building road trip dubbed ‘Way of the Bird King.’

The tour will feature 10 trolls from New Jersey to Washington state, with each adding to a bigger fairytale plot. A landowner in South Londonderry reached out to offer up this remote spot.

“I get invited a lot of places in the world to build something, but how often do we get the chance to build a sculpture that sits on such a nice spot like this? I love when the sculpture sits into the... and just feels at home in the environment,” Dambo said.

For the past few days, Dambo and his crew and team of volunteers worked to build Lost Finn. They don’t measure anything and there’s no computer model. They figure it out as they go, building it with reclaimed wood. “Ten people just pulling nails and screws out of older floors and pallets and stuff and everyone helps and it all starts to come together and mold into this big wooden construction,” Dambo said.

The towering creature is expected to draw in fans of Dambo, who go to far lengths to find his creations. A map gives a general idea of where to find them. The best waypoints are colorful birdhouses that guide visitors into the woods to find them. “It’s nice to go for a hike in the forest, but sometimes we need that little troll to lure, to walk all the way like an hour on top of the mountain,” Dambo said.

Dambo says he prefers locations where people need to hike to find the trolls. But above all else, he wants to share his passion for recycling and sustainability. By building trolls like Lost Finn, the hope is people can see that trash can also be a treasure.

“I believe that it’s nice for people to come out and experience a physical thing that’s made out of our trash. Trash is the gold mine of the future and we have to understand that, otherwise we will be drowning in our own trash,” Dambo said.

Dambo says his trolls are supposed to be a little tricky to find but they do provide some clues.

