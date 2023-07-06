Advertise With Us
Dog found hanging in carrier on animal organization’s front door

Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society said they found a dog left at their...
(Oklahoma Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - An animal organization in Oklahoma said its staff found a dog left at its front door over Independence Day weekend.

According to the Oklahoma Humane Society, a Chihuahua was found in its carrier hanging from their front door last Saturday.

“Thankfully, the pup is just fine, but we wanted to address situations like this and ask for your help,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit wrote.

The organization said it wanted to take this time to point out the current situation when it comes to the available space at the facility.

“We don’t have sheltering facilities for animals to be housed. Even the dogs at our adoption center are dropped off and picked up by their fosters until they are adopted,” the spokesperson said.

And this comes at a time that other animal facilities are closing their doors due to the canine flu.

“We know this is frustrating, especially to well-intentioned people wanting to drop off stray animals,” the nonprofit shared. “OK Humane is currently doing everything we possibly can to step in and fill the gaps.”

The Fourth of July often keeps animal service teams extremely busy, and the animal care team in Oklahoma shared tips for keeping pets safe over the holiday.

“A collective community effort to help our community’s animals can make a difference,” the team shared.

Representatives of the Oklahoma Humane Society also urged those in the community to become foster parents to an animal in need of a home.

“Being a foster costs you nothing but your time. If you can open your home to a pet in need, you can help us save more lives,” the nonprofit shared.

The organization thanked those who have already helped adopt an animal in need, with 66 pets finding a new home the previous week.

