Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Expert advice on student loan repayment options

In 2020, 55% of students who earned a bachelor’s degree graduated with student debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly one in five Americans, including many recent college graduates, has student loan debt, according to NerdWallet.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said new graduates typically must begin repaying student loans six months after graduation.

Dale said it’s important to log into loan servicer sites early to determine when payments start and how much they will be.

“My advice would be to call the university or contact the lender that holds the loan and go through the different plans,” Dale said. “There’s also a calculator on the federal aid website that students can go to navigate and put in different numbers to see which loan plan is the best.”

Dale walked through the three main different types of student loan plans:

Standard plan: A basic ten-year plan with set payments and interest throughout the loan term. This is the quickest repayment plan.

Graduated repayment plan: Repayment terms are income based. Repayments are adjusted to income level every two years.

Extended repayment plan: This plan is only available to those with over $30,000 in student loan debt. It is a 25-year term with set monthly payments for those who qualify.

Dale explained that there are other plans to consider, and borrowers typically have the option to switch repayment plans once a year.

Dale urged borrowers to stay on top of the paperwork required with any repayment plan and to consult with their college or university if there are any questions.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes
The Christmas Tree Shops stores will reportedly close their doors for good. - File photo
Christmas Tree Shops to close all 70 of its stores
Burlington Police respond to a moose hit by a car on Main Street Tuesday.
Car hits moose on busy Burlington street
A box truck going up in flames made for a surprising end to the Fourth of July fireworks show...
Fireworks crew accidentally torches their truck

Latest News

Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father-in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Families confront the Texas Walmart gunman in court. Some forgive him, others want the death penalty
Killington mountain biking demo has big goals
Vermont State University celebrates launch
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources