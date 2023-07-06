Franklin County sheriff back in court over assault charge

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore was back in front of a judge Thursday asking for a jailhouse assault charge prior to his election to be dismissed. As part of that strategy, Grismore’s lawyer is attempting to subpoena the victim of the assault.

The alleged assault in August 2002 was caught on surveillance video and shows Grismore kick a detainee.

Robert Kaplan, Grismore’s attorney, recently subpoenaed the victim -- Jeremy Burrows -- who was supposed to show up in person to Thursday’s court hearing. Instead, he appeared virtually, forcing the judge to put a pause on the defense’s motion to dismiss.

“We will continue the hearing and we will reset it, with apologies for the people in the press who have made the effort to be here today only to have the hearing continued. The right to confront Mr. Burrows in person is fundamental,” said Judge Samuel Hoar.

“It’s not all that unusual and it typically occurs when there is information that has been disclosed to third parties, or inconsistent statements have been made that are favorable to the defense,” said Robert Kaplan, Grismore’s attorney.

While it’s unclear what the defense will ask Burrows when he takes the stand, Grand Isle State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito says at this point, the state does not plan to call him as a witness, saying there could be an opportunity to do so during a trial. “Given that the state can rely under the rules on sworn written statements, sworn oral statements, affidavits. We don’t think we need anything more at this stage in the case,” he said. DiSabito says he does not have any plans to drop the charges. “The state is confident in the evidence that it has for a trial.”

Grismore -- along with Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie -- are also currently the targets of an impeachment investigation by the Legislature.

The continued hearing over the assault charge has not been rescheduled.

