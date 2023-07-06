Highlander Motel drug investigation underway in Rutland

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major drug investigation is underway this morning at the Highlander Motel off Route 7 in Rutland.

Vermont State Police say troopers, along with local and federal authorities, are carrying out court ordered search warrants looking into illegal drug activity.

We’re told the operation is focused on the motel property and there shouldn’t be any concern from the public. Expect a heavy police presence if you’re in the area.

