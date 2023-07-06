Advertise With Us
Inside changes to Vermont’s cannabis law

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont law has made a number of changes for cannabis consumers, retailers, and cultivators.

Among other changes, H. 270 doubles the amount of THC that can be sold in each package from 50 to 100 milligrams. There is also an increase in the number of plants registered patients and registered caregivers can grow.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Catherine Burke, an attorney with the law firm Gravel & Shea, who specializes in Vermont cannabis licensing and regulation.

