MAIDSTONE, Vt. (WCAX) - The bridge crossing the Connecticut River at the Vermont-New Hampshire border in Maidstone is closed due to damage.

It’s the Janice Peaslee Bridge on the Maidstone State Highway between Vermont Route 102 and U.S. Route 3.

The Agency of Transportation say it’s shut down until furthur notice.

