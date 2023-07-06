Killington mountain biking demo has big goals

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A mountain biking demonstration at Killington this weekend aims to gear up beginners and experts in the sport. It’s part of a trend taking place in cities and towns across the country.

The skis may be put away at ski resorts across the region but mountain biking season is in full swing. And that includes Killington Mountain, where trails of all skill levels are just one quick lift ride away.

“I just think being outside is better than inside because you get the sun and you get to hang out with friends,” said Ryan Velenchik, a season pass holder from Dorest.

Family friends are visiting from Seattle. It’s Miles Caprio’s first time on downhill trails. “And it is just really fun. It’s chill you just go down, you shill all the way down and you get to use your muscles and stuff,” Caprio said.

This weekend at Killington, riders of all skill levels can test out the best brands at an Outerbike Demo made possible through Western Spirit Cycling. “A lot of events in Colorado and California, and so we are excited to be in New England,” said Western Spirit’s CEO Ashley Korenblat. Another arm of the company is a nonprofit called Public Land Solutions, whose mission is to bring bikes to every corner of the country. “Mayors of towns used to be worried about fire and sewer and police. Now they are worried about fires, sewer, police, trails. It’s amazing how many communities are adding outdoor and outdoor access to their economic development strategies.”

It’s a strategy that is already being implemented in other parts of the region, like the Northeast Kingdom with its vast Kingdom Trails network. Caprio says ski areas getting in on the action is a natural fit.

“It is definitely a good thing to do at ski resorts where all the infrastructure is already there,” Caprio said.

And at this mountain, there are all kinds of bikes to choose from.

“I think people just want to try a new sport,” Velenchik said. The demo event runs through the weekend. For more information click here.

