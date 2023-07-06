Advertise With Us
Local utilities urge customers to ‘defeat the peak’

File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Electric Cooperative is among local utilities asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures soar Thursday.

They are anticipating a surge in electricity usage Thursday evening between 5 and 10 p.m.

You can reduce your power consumption by delaying the dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, and other major appliances, as well as turning off lights. And for those with electric vehicles, avoid charging during peak times.

