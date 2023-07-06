Major, Lajeunesse share 36 hole lead at Vermont Men’s Am

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday was much drier at the Vermont Men’s Am, but round two from the Country Club of Barre got wild nonetheless. Eric Lajeunesse is still in the lead, but he now shares that honor with Max Major of Rutland, who shot a course record 63 to match the hometown hero at 3-under.

Seven others are within five strokes entering Thursday’s 36-hole marathon. You can see the full leaderboard

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.