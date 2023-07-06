Advertise With Us
Major, Lajeunesse share 36 hole lead at Vermont Men’s Am

Leaders at -3 with several others within striking distance
Leaders at -3 with several others within striking distance
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday was much drier at the Vermont Men’s Am, but round two from the Country Club of Barre got wild nonetheless. Eric Lajeunesse is still in the lead, but he now shares that honor with Max Major of Rutland, who shot a course record 63 to match the hometown hero at 3-under.

Seven others are within five strokes entering Thursday’s 36-hole marathon. You can see the full leaderboard

here.

Vermont can’t scratch a run across in 3-0 loss
Vermont can’t scratch a run across in 3-0 loss
Vermont beats Westerners 7-3 at Montpelier Rec Field
Vermont beats Westerners 7-3 at Montpelier Rec Field
