Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater unveils $7.5M expansion plan

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater is the victim of its own success. Since opening its doors nearly 20 years ago, officials say the venue has grown in popularity to the point where officials are launching expansion plans to meet the demand.

For many local theater companies, finding performers and filling seats can pose a challenge. But Town Hall Theater officials say they’ve had too much success and are now faced with the challenge of outgrowing their current space.

“Over half a million people have come through our doors since 2008. And right now, we are rejecting 80% of the requests from people who want to come here, even though we do 160 events a year. We’re not doing enough. There’s too much demand on it,” said Doug Anderson, the theater’s founder and artistic director. He says the historic theater has grown faster than its walls --or calendars --can contain. “The high school prom is held here and wedding receptions are held here -- all kinds of things. A town needs a big room and this room is overbooked. We’re booked well into 2024.”

Their solution is a multi-million dollar addition to their space, transforming the neighboring area into a community plaza and a 7,000-square-foot, three-story building overlooking the river. “We don’t have a rehearsal room. So, we are rehearsing here and that takes up our calendar. We need a scene shop, we need an education space. This is going to bring people downtown from morning till night, and they’re going to eat at our restaurants and they’re going to shop in our stores. The arts are great for local economies,” Anderson said.

The total price tag of the project is $7.5 million. It’s a steep price the nonprofit group says will is already two-thirds of the way covered by fundraising and grants.

Middlebury town officials say expanding the theater is not a want but a need. “We have short of enough event space and really it’s an expansion of the arts in our community, it’s going to give us more of that space. The Town Hall Theatre is bringing arts, theater, and even opera to our community that we didn’t have before,” said Middlebury Selectboard Chair Brian Carpenter. And once the project is complete, he says it may serve as a driver to increase visitors while also helping address some of the town’s other goals. “Everything that we’re doing is to try to bring more people into our downtown. We’re looking for developers to develop Middlebury. A lot of our businesses are looking for more employees. It’s another aspect of trying to build up the area and get support from many people outside of the community besides just those of us that live in Middlebury.”

Theater officials say they could break ground on the project as soon as this fall with an expected completion date set for next year.

