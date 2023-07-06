Milton paving project begins, lane closures expected

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A month long paving project will slow traffic on Route 7 in Milton is getting started today.

VTrans says crews will start paving from the town line with Colchester at Gonyeau Road to just below the reservoir on Main Street.

One lane is expected to be closed periodically, with delays expected between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The work is expected to wrap up August 1st.

