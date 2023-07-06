Advertise With Us
Orange County sheriff decertified over failure to complete training

Orange County Sheriff George Contois/File
Orange County Sheriff George Contois/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - Orange County Sheriff George Contois has been decertified by the Vermont Criminal Justice Council for failing to complete a required use-of-force training last year.

In an emergency meeting Thursday, both Contois and Hubbardton Constable Floyd Morey had their law enforcement certifications suspended. Morey’s case was due to failure to complete a firearms training.

According to the council, both asked for a waiver of the trainings -- which were denied.

Former Vermont Attorney General Bill Sorrell serves on the council and says the move to decertify the officers was necessary.

The desertification comes on the heels of allegations of financial improprieties by former Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak and a call by lawmakers last session for more oversight of sheriffs statewide.

