Rep. Becca Balint talks child care in the Isles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Representative Becca Balint will be in the Champlain Islands to discuss issues and strengths in the region.

She will start with visits to the Joy Early Learning Center and the Arbor Farm Market in South Hero before touring an arts facility in North Hero.

She ends the day in Alburgh for a round table discussion with town leaders about the proposed early childhood education center Alburgh Family Clubhouse.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.